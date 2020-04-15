Gutkha worth over Rs. 27 lakh seized from ‘essential service’ tempo, 1 held

Police said the tempo left from Secunderabad and was heading towards Mumbai. (Representational Image) Police said the tempo left from Secunderabad and was heading towards Mumbai. (Representational Image)

The Pune Rural Police on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old man and seized a tempo, which had a label of “essential service”, for allegedly transporting banned tobacco products worth over Rs. 27 lakh from Telangana to Mumbai.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Pune Rural Police led by inspectors Chandrashekhar Yadav and Bhausaheb Patil, intercepted the tempo near Patas toll post on the Pune-Solapur Highway in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police said the tempo had a label of essential services, but when they searched it, several bags filled with gutkha packets were found concealed under biscuit packets.

“There were two persons in the tempo. One of them – Mansingh Kushwaha (30), a resident of Uttar Pradesh – has been arrested while the other, identified as Sheeldev Reddy, fled from the spot,” said Jayant Meena, additional Superintendent of Police.

An offence was lodged against the two at Yevat police station under sections 420, 34, 188, 177, 269, 270, 272 and 273 of IPC and sections of the Epidemic Act and Food Safety and Standards Act.

Police said the tempo left from Secunderabad and was heading towards Mumbai. The tempo driver had an online pass issued by the government for transporting essential items during the nationwide lockdown.

Police said gutkha worth Rs 27.7 lakh and the tempo have been seized.

