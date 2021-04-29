Gusty winds and moderate rain lash Pune, more rain on Friday

The India Meteorological Department has forecast light rain and thunder on Friday in Pune. (File)

Pune city experienced thunderstorms for the second time this week. Gusty winds and moderate intensity rain was reported from across the city a little after 4.30 pm and continued for over two hours.

Despite this, the city’s maximum temperature as recorded at Shivajinagar was 38.6 degrees and Lohegaon reported 39.2 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast light rain and thunder on Friday during the afternoon hours with both maximum and minimum temperatures to rise and settle around 39 degrees and 23 degrees, respectively.

Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – April 30, 2021