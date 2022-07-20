scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Gunwant Patil, member of Centre’s MSP panel, says aim is to liberalise agriculture sector, help farmers benefit from open market

The monopoly of the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs) and the various laws which restrict the trade of agricultural commodities have harmed the sector, said Patil, a veteran member of Shetkari Sanghatana.

Written by Partha Sarathi Biswas | Pune |
Updated: July 20, 2022 2:24:51 pm
The Centre's MSP committee has representation from farmer organisations, cooperatives and agricultural experts among others. (File photo)

Gunwant Patil, a member of the committee formed by the Centre to make the minimum support price (MSP) for farmers more “effective and transparent”, has said he aims to liberalise the agriculture sector.

Patil, a veteran member of Shetkari Sanghatana, the farmer’s organisation formed by the late Sharad Joshi, told The Indian Express that the platform given to him would allow him to bring about changes in the manner in which the MSP is calculated and also help farmers benefit from the open market.

Explained |Who are Shetkari Sanghatana, the group backing Govt on farm laws?

“If the farmer gets an MSP higher than his cost of production there would be no problem in the agriculture sector. However, the way in which the cost of production is calculated is important. We, in the Sanghatana, have a synthetic manner of calculation of the same and I will take it up in the committee for discussion,” he said. The correct correlation of the cost of production and the MSP, he said, is important and thus has to be taken up by the central committee.

Agriculture, Patil said, is now shackled by multiple laws and farmers are always bonded. The monopoly of the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs) and the various laws which restrict the trade of agricultural commodities have harmed the sector, he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policyPremium
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policy

“Wheat prices skyrocketed due to the Ukraine crisis. If our farmers were allowed to directly export, they would have benefitted from the move. I will use this platform to educate farmers on the benefits of the open market,” he said.

Earlier, the Centre’s decision to revoke the three farm laws was met with strong protest from the Sanghatana. Like other members of the organisation, Patil said, this action was detrimental to the sector. “What we need is to make the farmers understand that the MSP is not the end of things, we have to make them aware of the benefits of the open market,” he said.

More from Pune

The Centre’s MSP committee has representation from farmer organisations, cooperatives and agricultural experts among others. Besides Patil, Sayyed Pasha Patel has been included from Maharashtra as a farmer representative. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the organisation which spearheaded the farmer protests against the now-repealed three farm laws, was asked to nominate three members, an offer it rejected.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Delhi HC stays guidelines barring restaurants from adding service charge

Delhi HC stays guidelines barring restaurants from adding service charge

Parliament Live: 'Gabbar Singh strikes again' posters in Lok Sabha

Parliament Live: 'Gabbar Singh strikes again' posters in Lok Sabha

Who is Avinash Das, director detained for sharing a photo of Shah with tainted bureaucrat?

Who is Avinash Das, director detained for sharing a photo of Shah with tainted bureaucrat?

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee

Premium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Premium
Why has govt opened opium production to private players?
Explained

Why has govt opened opium production to private players?

Senior TV journalist alleges threat calls, requests police for security

Senior TV journalist alleges threat calls, requests police for security

When Gulzar & Yash Chopra disagreed on lyrics of 'Jiya Re', and AR Rahman watched quietly

When Gulzar & Yash Chopra disagreed on lyrics of 'Jiya Re', and AR Rahman watched quietly

These are the world’s most (and least) powerful passports in 2022

These are the world’s most (and least) powerful passports in 2022

How can diabetics deal with nausea, bloating and acidity

How can diabetics deal with nausea, bloating and acidity

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement