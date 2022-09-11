scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Gunners’ Day: Motorcycle and trekking expedition to Delhi flagged off from Pune

The Regiment of Artillery of the Indian Army celebrates Gunners' Day on September 28 to mark the occasion in 1827 when the Bombay Artillery was raised in the British Indian Army.

The expedition, comprising 10 riders, was flagged off by Major General Anoop Jakhar, General Officer Commanding, Agnibaaz Division.

A motorcycle and trekking expedition to Delhi, organised by the Regiment of Artillery of the Indian Army, set off from Pune on Saturday in the run-up to the 196th Gunners’ Day which will be marked on September 28, Army officials said. The expedition, comprising 10 riders, was flagged off by Major General Anoop Jakhar, General Officer Commanding, Agnibaaz Division.

“The objective of this team will be to inculcate a sense of pride and achievement amongst all ranks of Indian Artillery, promote camaraderie, leadership and strengthen the spirit of adventure amongst soldiers and students. The expedition will further seek to project the image of the Indian Army and contribution of the Regiment of Artillery in various wars and campaigns,” said a press statement from the Indian Army. Officials said the riders will hold interactions at various places en route to the national capital.

The Regiment of Artillery of the Indian Army celebrates Gunners’ Day to mark the occasion in 1827 when the Bombay Artillery, which was later renamed as the F Bombay Mountain Battery, equipped with 2.5-inch guns, was raised in the British Indian Army. From catapults and cannons used in ancient times to modern-day artillery guns integrated with network-centric warfare, the role of artillery has always been crucial on the battlefield.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 11:28:25 am
