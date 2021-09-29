Gunners Day celebrated in Artillery formations

All the Artillery units and formations from the Southern Command celebrated 195th Gunners Day on Tuesday. The date September 28 has a special significance in the history of the Regiment of Artillery because the 5 Bombay Mountain Battery was raised on this day in 1827. As this battery has been in uninterrupted service since raising, its raising day is celebrated as Gunners Day every year.

A press statement from the Southern Command, issued through PRO Defence Pune, said, “The Regiment of Artillery is proud of a glorious past replete with rich traditions and gallant achievements. It has acquitted itself as the battle winning factor in every occasion whenever the integrity of our nation has been threatened.”

The gunners have also played a key role in various counter-terrorism operations in the recent past. The Regiment of Artillery has been crucial in both war and peace as well as in missions abroad, during all the major conflicts with adversaries and during disasters and natural calamities.

“The rapidly progressing transformation of the Indian Artillery into a state-of-the-art combat force by equipping itself with modern weapon systems with greater mobility and lethality incorporating the latest technological advancements will help the Gunners in honouring their motto,’ Sarvatra Izzat-O-Iqbal – Everywhere with Honour and Glory. On this occasion, Lieutenant General J S Nain, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Command, appreciated the services rendered by the Regiment of Artillery.” the press statement said.