Pune: Gultekdi wholesale fruit and vegetable market to suspend operations for two days from tomorrow

Business at Pune’s wholesale fruit and vegetable market at Gultekdi will remain suspended on Friday and Saturday. This decision was taken after a meeting between the Commission Agents’ Association and labour unions, in view of the rapid spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state.

The market will, however, remain open for farmers and traders who wish to come for the auctions, said BJ Deshmukh, administrator of the market.

The Gultekdi market in Pune attracts farmers and traders from not only Pune but also neighbouring districts like Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Nashik and Kolhapur. The market also gets produce from other states, such as mangoes from Karnataka. The market is a focal supply point for smaller markets in the city, as well as in Mumbai and southern Maharashtra.

From next week, the market will remain closed for two days every week — Wednesday and Friday – to allow deep cleaning. “This will continue till March 31, after which we will review the matter,” stated the release.

Deshmukh said the market will remain operational for those farmers and traders who wish to come and trade there. “We have taken ample precautions against the disease. Hand sanitiser and soaps have been put at every toilet block within the market. The cleanliness staff is making regular rounds to ensure garbage does not accumulate in the market,” he said.

Meanwhile, wholesale markets of grains, oils and molasses have decided to continue their operations.

The Pune Merchants Chambers (PMC) — the apex body of grain merchants in the market — said it will ensure there is no dearth in the supply of grains and other essential commodities. “We have taken ample precautions and will continue our business,” stated a press release by the organisation.

