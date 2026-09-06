Marathi teachers should poach students from English schools like BJP poaches leaders: Shiv Sena Minister Gulabrao Patil

Maharashtra Minister and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil on Saturday said Marathi teachers should poach students from English-medium schools to increase their strength. The BJP on Sunday described his comment as inappropriate.

“Just as the BJP poaches our people — moving them from one party to another — teachers should also poach children from English-medium schools and bring them into Marathi schools,” the Minister said at a Teacher’s Day event in Jalgaon, while urging Marathi medium teachers to boost their enrollment.

Pointing out that the primary challenge facing teachers today was maintaining and increasing student strength in government-run Marathi-medium schools, the Minister said, “Times have changed, and parents are increasingly leaning toward English-medium schools. Every parent wants their child to learn English, and fathers today are willing to do whatever it takes to educate their child… I have heard that enrollment in Marathi-medium schools in Jalgaon is going up. Just as the BJP poaches our leaders from one party to another, teachers should poach children from English-medium schools and bring them to Marathi-medium ones… The BJP takes anyone in its fold.”