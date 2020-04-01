Gujarat: 1,523 forest officers, guards to ensure lockdown

Dinesh Sharma, said that despite the deployment of the forest staff to maintain law and order, normal operations of the force would not be affected. (File) Dinesh Sharma, said that despite the deployment of the forest staff to maintain law and order, normal operations of the force would not be affected. (File)

The Gujarat Forest department has deputed 1,526 officers and guards to join the state police in ensuring the implementation of the ongoing lockdown to contain spread of the novel coronavirus, officers said on Tuesday.

“We received a request from the Director General of Police on Monday to deploy our staff for the ongoing lockdown. In response, we have allotted 1,526 staff members. These include 75 range forest officers, 408 foresters and 1,043 beat guards. They will be assisting the district administration in enforcing the lockdown from Tuesday onwards,” Dinesh Sharma, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force of Gujarat told The Indian Express.

Sharma said that despite the deployment of the forest staff to maintain law and order, normal operations of the force would not be affected. “These officers have been drafted from across the state. We have tried to avoid drafting people who are posted in wildlife circles and divisions and instead drawn more from the social forestry divisions, so that there is no issue in our normal forest patrolling,” he said.

He added that 116 personnel have been put at the disposal of the Kutch district administration, while 91 officers have been deputed to Panchmahal district. The remaining have been deputed to the remaining 31 districts of the state.

