Attempt To Set Guinness World Record: Singer to hold 13-hour show in 122 languages in Pune

Pune-based singer Manjushree Oak will perform non-stop for 13 hours in 122 Indian languages, in an attempt to carve out a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Advertising

The announcement about the show, ‘Amrutvaani’, was made by veteran music composer Pt Hridaynath Mangeshkar, who is also Manjushree’s guru, at a press conference in Savitribai Phule Pune University on Wednesday.

Organised by ‘Shri Yashlaxmi Art’ and supported by TRTI Pune, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Lalit Kala Kendra, Pune, Heritage – The Art Legacy and the Census Office, Mumbai, the musical performance is to be held on October 10 at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha in Kothrud from 10.30 am to 11.30 pm.

Oak, who holds a record for singing for 12 hours at a stretch in 2017 and 2018, had set records in the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records. This time, she aims to perform songs in categories such as folk, devotional, bhaav geet, lavni and ghazals in 122 languages including scheduled and non-scheduled languages, sub-languages as well as spoken and tribal languages.

Advertising

Marathi, Urdu, the Varhadi dialect, Angika, Tangsa, Ladakhi, Punjabi, Nicobarese, Tamil, Pali and Sanskrit were named as a few of the included languages. It was also announced that various messages on social issues such as the education of girls and the need to grow more trees will be part of the performance.

“2019 has been declared as the international year of indigenous languages… So, to celebrate our country’s rich linguistic diversity, I will attempt to sing songs in 122 Indian languages in a single performance to create a new world record,” said Oak.

Noted musicians and music experts are expected to attend the show, as are linguistic experts, to assess the singer’s performance.