scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Guinness record: Maha Metro double decker bridge longest in world

The Maha Metro constructed a double-decker viaduct on Wardha Road while implementing the Metro project at Nagpur.

Maha Metro MD Brijesh Dixit receives the certificate.

A 3.14 km double-decker viaduct constructed by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha Metro) in Nagpur has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Maha Metro constructed a double-decker viaduct on Wardha Road while implementing the Metro project at Nagpur. It is part of a 3-layer structure with the Metro rail at the top, highway flyover at the middle level and the existing road at ground level. The length of this double-decker viaduct is 3.14 km and it was already registered as the longest double-decker viaduct in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records. Maha Metro reached out to the Guinness Book of World Records regarding this double-decker viaduct.

The Indian representative of GWR studied the proposal with its technical team. A detailed study was done on the proposal. After verifying all the claims, the Guinness Book of World Records headquarters in London recently confirmed to Maha Metro that the double-decker viaduct at Wardha Road is the longest double-decker viaduct in the world.

More from Pune

On Tuesday, Rishi Nath, judge and adjudicator of Guinness World Records headquartered in London, presented the certificate to the MD of Maha Metro Brijesh Dixit in Nagpur. Dixit said, “Maha Metro completed the highly technically complex construction of 3.14 km double-decker viaduct on Wardha Road with the help of National Highways for the convenience of citizens. Therefore, the traffic system on Wardha Road has become smooth. Every employee of Maha Metro is proud of this viaduct getting a place in the Guinness Book of World Records”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Central Asia Region’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Central Asia Region’ or ...
What is OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, why it has become a viral sensationPremium
What is OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, why it has become a viral sensation
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft casePremium
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft case
Why the G7’s oil price cap is unlikely to impact RussiaPremium
Why the G7’s oil price cap is unlikely to impact Russia

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-12-2022 at 05:16:49 am
Next Story

Man makes fake Insta profile, threatens women

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close