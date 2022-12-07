Guinness record: Maha Metro double decker bridge longest in world

A 3.14 km double-decker viaduct constructed by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha Metro) in Nagpur has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Maha Metro constructed a double-decker viaduct on Wardha Road while implementing the Metro project at Nagpur. It is part of a 3-layer structure with the Metro rail at the top, highway flyover at the middle level and the existing road at ground level. The length of this double-decker viaduct is 3.14 km and it was already registered as the longest double-decker viaduct in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records. Maha Metro reached out to the Guinness Book of World Records regarding this double-decker viaduct.

The Indian representative of GWR studied the proposal with its technical team. A detailed study was done on the proposal. After verifying all the claims, the Guinness Book of World Records headquarters in London recently confirmed to Maha Metro that the double-decker viaduct at Wardha Road is the longest double-decker viaduct in the world.

On Tuesday, Rishi Nath, judge and adjudicator of Guinness World Records headquartered in London, presented the certificate to the MD of Maha Metro Brijesh Dixit in Nagpur. Dixit said, “Maha Metro completed the highly technically complex construction of 3.14 km double-decker viaduct on Wardha Road with the help of National Highways for the convenience of citizens. Therefore, the traffic system on Wardha Road has become smooth. Every employee of Maha Metro is proud of this viaduct getting a place in the Guinness Book of World Records”.