Guard coach of GT Express catches fire near Sindi station in Maharashtra; no casualties reported

Officials said approximately 25–30 passengers were on the coach at the time of the incident, and all were safely evacuated and moved to other coaches on the train.

A fire broke out in the rear coach of the G T Express Tuesday morning while the train was passing through Sindi railway station near Wardha in Maharashtra. However, no casualties or injuries were reported, and all passengers were safely transferred to other coaches, according to Central Railway officials.

Sanjay Muley, Spokesperson, Central Railway, told The Indian Express that Train No. 12616 New Delhi–Tambaram GT Express was passing through Sindi railway station when the deputy station superintendent noticed smoke emanating from the rear-most coach, identified as the Seating-cum-Luggage Rake with Disabled (SLRD) compartment, commonly referred to as the guard’s coach.

Muley said the guard was immediately alerted via walkie-talkie and instructed to halt the train. The train was brought to a stop between Sindi and Tuljapur stations at around 11.20 am, he said.