Guard coach of GT Express catches fire near Sindi station in Maharashtra; no casualties reported

Central Railway officials said approximately 25–30 passengers were on the coach at the time of the incident, and all were safely evacuated and moved to other coaches on the New Delhi–Tambaram GT Express.

2 min readNagpurFeb 17, 2026 03:31 PM IST
Train fireOfficials said approximately 25–30 passengers were on the coach at the time of the incident, and all were safely evacuated and moved to other coaches on the train. (Source: Express Photo)
A fire broke out in the rear coach of the G T Express Tuesday morning while the train was passing through Sindi railway station near Wardha in Maharashtra. However, no casualties or injuries were reported, and all passengers were safely transferred to other coaches, according to Central Railway officials.

Sanjay Muley, Spokesperson, Central Railway, told The Indian Express that Train No. 12616 New Delhi–Tambaram GT Express was passing through Sindi railway station when the deputy station superintendent noticed smoke emanating from the rear-most coach, identified as the Seating-cum-Luggage Rake with Disabled (SLRD) compartment, commonly referred to as the guard’s coach.

Muley said the guard was immediately alerted via walkie-talkie and instructed to halt the train. The train was brought to a stop between Sindi and Tuljapur stations at around 11.20 am, he said.

Railway authorities detached the affected coach and informed the fire brigade, who reached the spot and brought the blaze under control.

Officials said approximately 25–30 passengers were on the coach at the time of the incident, and all were safely evacuated and moved to other coaches on the train.

Preliminary information suggests that the fire broke out in the parcel and luggage compartment section of the SLRD coach. The coach consists of a guard’s cabin, a compartment designated for persons with disabilities, and a separate luggage and parcel section. The fire was reported in the luggage and parcel compartment adjacent to the guard’s cabin.

After the necessary safety checks and the shifting of passengers, the train resumed its journey from the spot at around 1.06 pm.

A team of railway supervisors and senior officials is on site to assess the extent of the damage and determine the cause of the fire.

