GSDA plans to set up museum to display evolution of water pumps

The Groundwater Survey and Development Agency (GSDA) is planning to set up a museum to display the evolution of numerous equipment used in drawing water, including the traditional ones, used in rural and urban areas. Once ready, the agency aims to throw open the museum to the public, especially school and college students.

Currently, the GSDA officials are retrieving and collecting outdated instruments for the museum.

“In India, we have poor archival habits. We are trying to trace the evolution of numerous instruments, like water drawing pumps and other machinery, that were once in demand. This will make the young generation aware of the transitions and also inform the young people about the varieties,” Shekhar Gaikwad, director, GSDA, told The Indian Express.

One of the star attractions is the first truck used to dig a borewell in the state that now stands parked at the entrance to the GSDA premises.

Since the proposal for setting up the museum was mooted, the main corridor of the GSDA building is lined up with five-seven variants of hand pumps, some as old as thirty years.

“One of these pumps was recovered from a senior government officer’s official bungalow in the city. But we do not have much information about its application and the time when it was in operation,” said the director, pointing at one of the latest hand pumps, a metallic pump two-feet in height.

The GSDA also plans to create space for working models of several water conservation schemes, which the officials hope will not only help create awareness among people but also promote the habit of judicious use of water.

“We will have models of aquifer, Rain Water Harvesting (RWH), bore well rings and many others spread over the premises. It will help the public understand the existing conservation measures and the dire need for actively undertaking it,” said a hydrologist from the GSDA.

