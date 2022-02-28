‘Growing number of satellites are threat to ground-based telescopes’

THE RISING number of satellites in space during recent years is threatening data obtained by ground-based telescopes, said Somak Raychaudhury, Director of Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) during the National Science Day celebrations organised on Sunday. He was responding to a question from the ‘Ask a Scientist’ segment on future telescopes.

“The ground-based telescopes will not be obsolete. But the growing number of satellites in the name of space tourism is space vandalism and could affect (data obtained) ground-based telescopes,” said Raychaudhury.

He said that space-based telescopes like the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) or the recently launched James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will not be able to do the tasks that a ground-based telescope does. HST observes in the ultraviolet bandwidth whereas JWST can look in the near-infrared spectrum. “But there will be a need for more ground-based telescopes,” he added.

The National Science Day celebrations was held virtually this time and eminent cosmologist Professor Jayant Narlikar answered various questions from the participants. On the chances of computers replacing humans in doing science, Narlikar said, “The use of computers will be a necessity and they will be used more often to perform non-analytical and large calculations.”

To this, mathematician Mangala Narlikar responded, “Computers perform as per human instructions and cannot replace human ability to think.”

During the day-long virtual celebrations, there were popular talks on space weather, JWST, India’s maiden mission to the Sun called the Aditya L1 mission along with the special virtual tour of the IUCAA campus and its observatory in Girawali.