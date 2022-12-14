Groups clash in Khadakwasla over fight among schoolchildren; three injured

Three people were seriously injured after two armed groups from neighbouring localities in Khadakwasla clashed following a fight between schoolchildren. The Pune rural police have arrested nine people and detained a minor in two cases registered over the clash.

The incident took place in the Landage Vasti area of Khadakwasla, located around 14 km from Pune city, between 8pm and 9.15pm on Monday. The injured people have been identified as Sahil Arvind Chavan, Chetan Rathod and Mayur Chavan—all of whom in their early 20s.

Officials from the Haveli police station said that two groups of children had a fight on the premises of a school in Khadakwasla a few days ago and that two groups in the area had since been nursing grudges against each other. As the two groups clashed with each other, people from one side abducted and attacked people from the other side. The opposite side retaliated by mounting an armed attack with sharp weapons.

After receiving information, the Haveli police deployed personnel in the area to avoid any law and order situation. Members of the side that mounted the armed attack have been booked on charges of attempt to murder and rioting, among others. Four people have been arrested and one minor has been detained in the case.

And members of the opposite group have been charged with kidnapping and rioting. Five of them have been arrested in the case.