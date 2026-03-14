Group observing iftar thrashed: ‘100-150 booked’

According to the FIR, Sayyad, who runs a cloth stall, had gone to Oskarwadi village along with his friends on two-wheelers and four-wheelers with fruits and food to break their fast around 6.30 pm on Friday. (Source: File/ Representational)

Unidentified persons allegedly thrashed people from the Kondhwa area who had gathered near a lake in Oskarwadi village in Purandar taluka of Pune district to break their fast (iftar) on Friday evening.

Feroz Sayyad (36), a resident of Kondhwa in Pune city, lodged the first information report (FIR) in the case at the Saswad police station in Pune Rural.

According to the FIR, Sayyad, who runs a cloth stall, had gone to Oskarwadi village along with his friends on two-wheelers and four-wheelers with fruits and food to break their fast around 6.30 pm on Friday.

It further states that more than a hundred persons, some armed with wooden sticks and sharp weapons, arrived at the spot on several two-wheelers. They allegedly questioned the complainant and his friends, passed objectionable comments and thrashed them.