Group observing iftar thrashed: ‘100-150 booked’

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Unidentified persons allegedly thrashed people from the Kondhwa area who had gathered near a lake in Oskarwadi village in Purandar taluka of Pune district to break their fast (iftar) on Friday evening.
Feroz Sayyad (36), a resident of Kondhwa in Pune city, lodged the first information report (FIR) in the case at the Saswad police station in Pune Rural.
According to the FIR, Sayyad, who runs a cloth stall, had gone to Oskarwadi village along with his friends on two-wheelers and four-wheelers with fruits and food to break their fast around 6.30 pm on Friday.
It further states that more than a hundred persons, some armed with wooden sticks and sharp weapons, arrived at the spot on several two-wheelers. They allegedly questioned the complainant and his friends, passed objectionable comments and thrashed them.
As per the FIR, around 100 to 150 unidentified persons have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 118 (1), 189 (2), 190, 191 (2), 191 (3), 351 (2), 351 (3) and 352, along with sections of the Indian Arms Act.
Police Inspector Kumar Kadam of Saswad police station said, “We have detained some local persons and a probe is on to know whether they were involved in the incident. Arrests would be made after verification.”
A police officer said, “The spot where Muslims from Kondhwa had gathered for breaking out fast is not a religious place. Local villagers say they have never seen people coming here for Iftar in the previous years. A probe is on to identify the assailants.”
Azar Tamboli of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) said, “Five to six persons sustained serious injuries in the incident. The attack was carried out by Hindutva activists. We demand stern action against the assailants.”