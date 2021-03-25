Group booked for crowding at public place in Shivane area, bursting crackers to welcome accused released on bail

Police have so far arrested five persons and search is on for others(file)

An offence has been lodged against a group of men in Shivane area for allegedly crowding illegally and bursting crackers to welcome some men accused of attempt to murder, who were released on bail on Tuesday afternoon.

Police have so far arrested five persons and search is on for others. The arrested accused are Sagar Warkari (21), Avinash Gupta (20), Akash Gaud (19), Sagar Gaud (19) and Suraj Gaud (24), all residents of Shivane.

Police said that accused Warkari, Gupta, Akash and Sagar Gaud were arrested in an attempt to murder case lodged at the Ummat Nagar police station last year. They were released on bail on Tuesday. To welcome the accused, Suraj Gaud and his supporters gathered near Rahul Nagar bus stop in Shivane around 2 pm.

They allegedly shouted loudly at the public place, “tried to create terror in the area by threatening and abusing local residents” and burst crackers, despite the Covid-19 restrictions in place.