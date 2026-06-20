City innovators get patent for concrete system that helps in groundwater recharge

Groundwater recharge technology developed by Pune innovators has received an Indian patent for improving rainwater percolation, reducing runoff and supporting water conservation.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
4 min readPuneUpdated: Jun 20, 2026 11:50 AM IST
groundwater recharge controlPits constructed with the material that helps in percolating rainwater in the ground. (Express Photo)
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At a time when the delayed monsoon has made everyone realise the importance of water, City based innovators Rajesh Rathod and Chakshudhnya Rathod has bagged an Indian patent for developing a High-Performance Pervious Concrete System for Groundwater Recharge to allow rainwater and stormwater to pass through the concrete surface and infiltrate into the ground, thereby enhancing groundwater recharge while maintaining the structural performance of the concrete.

“It has been certified that a patent has been granted to the patentee for an invention entitled A Non-Hazardous Premix solution for Pervious concrete for the term of 20 years,” said The Patent Certificate issued to Surface Coating Technologist Rajesh Rathod and Environment Science graduate Chaksudnya Rathod by the The Patent Office of government of India.

Also Read | How Gurgaon is planning to tackle its perennial waterlogging issue this monsoon

“The patented chemical improves the strength, durability, permeability, and long-term performance of concrete, making it suitable for sustainable water management applications,” said Rajesh Rathod.

He said the chemical has been tested by him to check water logging and waste of rain water going in drains at the city based S P College premises and in the premises of a heritage temple in Wai in Satara district.

waterlogging control Rajesh Rathod giving demonstration to school children at S P College premises where the patent material was used to resolve water logging. (Express Photo)

The benefit of the product is that it enhances groundwater recharge by allowing rainwater to percolate into the soil, reduces surface runoff and waterlogging during heavy rainfall, helps replenish depleted groundwater levels, is eco-friendly and non-hazardous to the environment.

It also improves the strength and durability of concrete, reduces burden on stormwater drainage systems, supports sustainable urban development and water conservation while is cost effective compared to many imported alternatives, he said.

This can be used in Parking areas, footpaths and walkways, residential townships, educational campuses, industrial premises, parks, gardens, public open spaces, railway stations, bus terminus as well as rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge products said Rathod adding, “It can be used at any location where rainwater is lost as runoff.”

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He said, “My intention behind this product is for transforming every rainfall event into an opportunity for groundwater recharge through sustainable and eco-friendly infrastructure.”

If brought in use the product will help combat declining groundwater, conserve rainwater, reduce urban flooding and waterlogging, reduce and help in improving water security for the future generations, says Rathod.

He admits products with the same purpose are manufactured abroad and imported in the country but the product invented by him is developed in the country and more cost effective than the one imported. Moreover, the product is developed considering Indian climatic and field conditions focusing on both concrete performance and groundwater recharge unlike the foreign product which mainly focuses on concrete performance.

Nitin Rakh, Estate Officer of S P College, said that the product made by Rathod was tried in the college campus to resolve the water logging issue and it has helped in providing relief from water logging and simultaneously recharge the borewell from where the water is lifted for purposes other than drinking. “The S P College premises is alongside busy Tilak road which has no storm drain facility. Thus, the rainwater from the road flows inside the college campus and was leading to water logging but now the rainwater has been diverted to a pit and a small tank before recharging the borewell, Thus, there was no water logging last year,” he said.

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Ashwini Risbud, who along with other members of paternal `Raste’ family, said,”I just got to know that the product made by Rathod was first tried in the premises of a temple owned by family in Wai has been issued patent. “We are so happy for him. His product is really good and helped the temple premises tremendously and improved health of trees due to ground water availability.”

“The product was used as an experiment in one of the many temple built and owned by the Raste family. We want the use of product in the premises of all temples where rainwater harvesting could be done,” she said.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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