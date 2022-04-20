Grips Theatre Festival is back in Pune after two years, to be held from May 7-22

The Grips Theatre Festival for children will be held over the summer in Pune between May 7 to May 22 after a gap of two years.

Talking about bringing a refreshed take on the festival, actor and founder of Rainbow Umbrella Foundation, Shrirang Godbole, said, “The pandemic had been challenging for everyone, but especially difficult for children. They were confined in their house, attending their classes in front of screens. The festival will showcase four noted Marathi plays in the Grips format, which we expect will be a welcome change for the children to have a live performance after such a long time,”

Godbole’s ‘Chhan Chote Waitta Mothe’ (1986) and ‘Nakore Baba’, a play on patriarchy and women’s place in the family, are among the four plays in the itinerary of the festival. Actor Vibhavari Deshpande’s ‘Project Aditi’, based on the rat race and unreal expectations of parents from their children, and ‘Ekda Kay Zala’ on the subject of child abuse will also be a part of the festival.

Apart from the plays, the festival will also have an array of activities such as workshops on theatre, dance, puppetry, and filmmaking. “The workshops on acting, dance, puppetry and filmmaking are among the important workshops at the festival. The idea is to impart value education and the children will be given a platform to showcase what they learn. We also have planned heritage walks based on the book ‘Punyachi Apurvai’ authored by Anil Awchat, to some less-visited yet interesting places in the city,” said Radhika Ingle, Director of SMART.

The festival is jointly organised by the Rainbow Umbrella Foundation and the School of Media Activity Research & Technology (SMART) of the Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Sanstha (MKSSS), Karve Nagar.

The Grips Theatre was a concept that started in Germany and is well-known for its original humorous and musical plays to address the socio-critical conditions of children and young people. The Grips theatre began in Pune in 1986, initiated with the efforts of actor-psychiatrist Dr Mohan Agashe.