Grim milestone for PMC: Covid cases in city cross 2 lakh since pandemic began

To tackle the surge of patients, the PMC has increased its testing capacity to over 7,500 in a day and till now, tested over 11,21,224 residents since the outbreak. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

Over 11 months after it registered its first Covid-19 patient in the city, on March 9 last year, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday registered 2 lakh patients in total, as it continued to witness a surge in new patients since the last two weeks. The PMC reported 766 new patients, taking the tally to 2,00,462 so far.

Till date, 4,841 patients have succumbed to the viral infection in the city and the case fatality rate is 2.42 per cent. The active case count has increased to 3,930 and is 1.96 per cent of the total infected so far.

On Thursday, the total number of infected patients in the city touched 2 lakh, with 1,91,691 of them recovering, taking the recovery rate to 95.8 per cent. The daily Covid-19 positivity rate has been above 10 per cent from last week while the average positivity rate is 17.88 per cent.

To tackle the surge of patients, the PMC has increased its testing capacity to over 7,500 in a day and till now, tested over 11,21,224 residents since the outbreak. For faster identification of patients, the civic body has been using the Rapid Antigen test kit for testing contacts of patients and residents with other serious ailments.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

In the ongoing surge, there has been addition of over 100 new Covid-19 patients in the last two days in eight of the 15 ward office areas, which include 166 in Hadapsar-Mundhwa, 147 in Kothrud-Bavdhan, Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar 138, 133 in Nagar Road-Vadgaonsheri, 127 in Warje-Karvernagar, 123 in Kasba-Vishrambaugwada, 117 in Sinhagad Road and 102 in Bibwewadi.

The patients are being treated at Naidu Hospital, Baner Hospital, Khedkar Hospital, Dalvi Hospital and Sonawane Hospital of the PMC. In addition, the patients are also being provided treatment at Sassoon Hospital and private hospitals in the city. The PMC has directed private hospitals to increase the bed capacity for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The civic body is also focusing on speeding up the vaccination drive to cover as many residents it can on any given day. There are a total of 30 centres in the city where the healthcare workers and frontline workers are inoculated on priority basis.