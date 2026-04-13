Green discounts on property tax for eco-friendly buildings: PCMC

This will provide financial relief to citizens while they contribute to environmental preservation.

In a bid to promote environmental conservation, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Monday announced various discounts on the general tax for buildings implementing eco-friendly initiatives. The initiative by the Taxation and Tax Collection Department aims to encourage citizens to adopt an “environmentally friendly” lifestyle, officials said.

Direct tax rebates will be granted to buildings effectively implementing waste management, sewage treatment, and the “Zero Waste” concept. This will provide financial relief to citizens while they contribute to environmental preservation.

The decision is expected to encourage housing societies and commercial buildings to manage waste effectively and prioritize the recycling of wastewater, the civic administration said.