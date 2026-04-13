Green discounts on property tax for eco-friendly buildings: PCMC

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In a bid to promote environmental conservation, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Monday announced various discounts on the general tax for buildings implementing eco-friendly initiatives. The initiative by the Taxation and Tax Collection Department aims to encourage citizens to adopt an “environmentally friendly” lifestyle, officials said.
Direct tax rebates will be granted to buildings effectively implementing waste management, sewage treatment, and the “Zero Waste” concept. This will provide financial relief to citizens while they contribute to environmental preservation.
The decision is expected to encourage housing societies and commercial buildings to manage waste effectively and prioritize the recycling of wastewater, the civic administration said.
Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar said, “The primary objective behind these discounts is to incentivise buildings that implement eco-friendly measures. If citizens adopt on-site composting, STPs, and Zero Waste concepts, it will further strengthen the city’s waste management system.”
Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi said, “PCMC is committed to making Pimpri Chinchwad a clean, green, and sustainable city. Through these tax incentives, citizens will be encouraged to build eco-friendly infrastructure, strengthening our vision of a ‘Green City’.”
This scheme is being viewed as a vital step toward making the city cleaner, greener, and more sustainable. The PCMC has appealed to citizens to set up the necessary systems to avail themselves of these benefits and actively participate in environmental conservation.
Tax discounts: