Grassroots governance to Kartavya Path: how Maharashtra’s sarpanches took the national stage at Republic Day parade

Written by Vaishnavi Gujar

From the quiet lanes of their villages to the grandeur of Kartavya Path, the sarpanches of 16 gram panchayats from across Maharashtra travelled to New Delhi to witness the Republic Day Parade this year under an initiative of the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

The delegation, nominated by the Maharashtra Rural Development Department, was invited as special guests of the ministry and the visit was part of the Centre’s initiative to spotlight grassroots governance and the role of gram panchayats in implementing flagship welfare schemes at the village level.

According to an official communication issued by the state government, representatives from the gram panchayats of Solapur, Satara, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Ahilyanagar, Jalgaon, Dhule, Dharashiv, Nanded, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Wardha and Yavatmal were selected for the event. Each representative was accompanied by their spouse, underscoring the inclusive nature of the programme.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj had invited the heads of gram panchayats from across the country based on their excellent work on the themes of poverty-free village, women-led village, cleanliness and water supply systems, child-friendly village, self-sufficient gram panchayat, etc.

The delegation from Maharashtra was led by Amar Dhale and Sujata Adawade, nodal officers from the Panchayati Raj Department. Including them, the delegation had 33 participants from Maharashtra for the Republic Day programme.

Dhale said the sarpanches were selected through a carefully coordinated process carried out by the Panchayati Raj Department at the state level. “Each elected sarpanch was allowed to attend the Republic Day programme along with their spouse. After receiving the complete list, we forwarded the names to the ministry and the nominations were approved accordingly,” he said.

‘An emotional moment for many’

“Prior to the visit, we conducted multiple online briefing sessions to guide the participants on the programme schedule and necessary preparations. Accommodation for all sarpanches was arranged at Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi, and passes were coordinated at the state level. Witnessing the Republic Day Parade from the special enclosure was an emotional moment for many, as it brought the village-level leadership to the national stage. The sarpanches expressed immense pride and gratitude, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Dhale added.

On returning from Delhi, Vinod Khavle, the sarpanch of Sajgaon village in Raigad district’s Khalapur taluka, said their selection was the result of consistent development work. “For two consecutive years, we performed well under the Vasundhara campaign and the Chief Minister’s Samruddhi Scheme. Our gram panchayat is also recognised for working towards women empowerment, for Swachh Ghar Yojana, tree plantation, solar energy initiatives and running our own nursery,” he said, while praising the arrangements in Delhi and the support they received from the officers. “Watching the Prime Minister and the President from close quarters is an experience I will cherish forever.”

‘Experienced in person what we had only seen on TV’

Chandrabhaga Jadhav, the sarpanch of Tondli village in Mandangad taluka, Ratnagiri, said her village has been electing its gram panchayat unopposed for over two decades. “Since 2017, the village has trusted me with the responsibility of sarpanch for two consecutive terms. With the support of women’s self-help groups, villagers, Mumbai mandal, and panchayat officials, we implemented the Chief Minister’s Samruddha Panchayat Raj Abhiyan and carried out works like vanrai bandharas (erecting check dams) and welfare initiatives,” she said.

“Being invited to Delhi and receiving this honour was a proud and unforgettable moment for a farmer’s daughter like me. Seeing the Ministry of Panchayati Raj’s tableau and Maharashtra’s Ganeshotsav tableau gave us immense joy. The tableaux of other states were also very beautiful. Experiencing in person what we had only seen on television till now felt truly wonderful,” she added.

Speaking about Shiroli village in Yavatmal district, its sarpanch Chandrakant Ingale said their focus has been on women-led development, rainwater harvesting, health awareness and strengthening self-help groups. “Our women’s groups came together to start a turmeric processing enterprise, which became a model of local livelihood generation. The arrangements in Delhi were smooth and well-coordinated. Watching the Republic Day Parade from such close proximity filled me with immense pride, not just as a sarpanch, but as a representative of my entire village,” Ingale said.

Vaishnavi Gujar is an intern with The Indian Express.