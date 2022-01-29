Graphene research centre to come up in Kerala soon

A first-of-its-kind centre for studying graphene and developing its newer applications as suitable for industries has recently been approved by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The India Innovation Centre for Graphene (IICG) will be established in Thrissur, Kerala, as part of a joint venture between Pune-headquartered Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (CMET), Digital University Kerala (DUK), Tata Steel Limited and other industries.

Earlier this week, the MeitY gave IICG an ‘in-principle’ approval. A part of the centre will function from CMET’s Thrissur campus while the rest of the operations have been planned at a place identified by DUK near its Thiruvananthapuram campus. CMET, Thrissur, is mandated with research on graphene for supercapacitor purposes.

“The newest centre aims at promoting and performing R&D on graphene as per the industry requirements. While synthesis of graphene is known and many studies have been performed using graphene, our focus will be widening the scope of applications using graphene,” BB Kale, director general (additional charge), CMET, told The Indian Express.

Of the Rs 34 crore estimated for establishing the centre, the partnering industries will contribute 60 per cent funding.

Being a good conductor of electricity and highly flexible, this two-dimensional form of crystalline carbon has enormous number of applications ranging from electronic wearable devices, biomedical devices, sensors, fuel cells, semiconductors, field emission displays, nanoelectrodes for inexpensive organic electronic devices such as organic photovoltaics (OPVs), liquid-crystal devices (LCDs), organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), supercapacitors, fuel cells and batteries.

Nicknamed as wonder material, graphene coatings prevent corrosion in factories and industries, which face annual losses up to worth Rs 50,000 crore, a study on uses of graphene coatings by IIT-Bombay stated.