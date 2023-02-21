scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Grape traders rejoice as export picks up after hiccups

The grape traders have been hit hard in the last two years by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and increased freight charges, among others, making export difficult.

"If the pleasant weather continues prevails with no abnormalities, the export will continue till April," Shinde said. On average, the country exports around 2 lakh tonnes of grapes yearly. Of these, more than 80 per cent of grapes come from Nashik, Pune, Ahmednagar and some districts in Marathwada.
AFTER INITIAL hiccups, grape export has picked up with traders hoping for a better trade in comparison to the previous year.

According to Vilas Shinde, chairman of Nashik-based Sahyadri farms, till Monday 2,002 containers of grapes have left the country. If the present weather conditions prevail, last year’s trade can be surpassed, Shinde said.

However, exporters are hopeful this time given the drop in freight charges.

On a day-to-day basis, exporters are dispatching an average of 100 containers. “Europe, Russia and West Asia have shown a good interest in the Indian grapes,” the trader said. At present, export-quality grapes are being priced at Rs 60-70/kg. The prices are expected to remain on lower side as a good grape season has been witnessed leading to surplus supply.

“If the pleasant weather continues prevails with no abnormalities, the export will continue till April,” Shinde said. On average, the country exports around 2 lakh tonnes of grapes yearly. Of these, more than 80 per cent of grapes come from Nashik, Pune, Ahmednagar and some districts in Marathwada.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 01:34 IST
