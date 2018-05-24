Grandmother from Pune gets an unexpected surprise: praise from Prime Minister Modi

The picture made by Veena Abhyankar, and tweeted by PM Narendra Modi. (Source: Twitter) The picture made by Veena Abhyankar, and tweeted by PM Narendra Modi. (Source: Twitter)

“Veena Abhyankar Ji from Pune wrote a wonderful letter to me, mentioning that she has been learning paper-quilling for the last three years. She also sent a piece of her work, which was truly impressive…. Thank you Veena Ji! Your passion for learning new things is admirable…”

This is the message Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted and posted on his Facebook page a few days ago.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2018

Abhyankar, a homemaker from Pune, said she was taken aback by the gesture. “I had couriered the picture of the Prime Minister, made by paper-quilling. I never expected that I will get a quick response from the Prime Minister’s Office… I was delighted when the Prime Minister tweeted it and put it on his Facebook page,” said Abhyankar.

“I have not done anything for the sake of publicity. I did it out of my respect for the Prime Minister. If you want to write anything, write about the Prime Minister, but not me,” she said over the phone. “There are people in this world who are doing better work than me, kindly highlight their achievements…”

Though reluctant to share personal details initially, Abhaykar later said she was an aaji (grandmother) and lived in Damodar Nagar area.

On Tuesday, Abhyankar told Loksatta, the popular Marathi newspaper published by The Indian Express Group, “I like PM Modi’s style of working and it inspires me. I have been learning paper-quilling for the past three years and that’s why I expressed my respect for him through paper-quilling,” she said.

Abhyankar said she had expected the Prime Minister’s Office to acknowledge the receipt of the picture. “But I never thought I will receive such a quick response from the Prime Minister, who is so busy with his work. In 15 days flat, I received the response from the PMO which made me extremely happy. I got to know about the Prime Minister’s praise on his Facebook page from an acquaintance,” she told Loksatta.

