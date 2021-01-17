Gram panchayat poll results today: Complete ban on victory parades, crackers in district, says Pune District Collector

The results of gram panchayat polls held on January 15 will be announced on Monday. A total of 11,007 candidates are in the fray for the posts of members and sarpanches in 649 gram panchayats in Pune district. More than 80 per cent voters had turned out to exercise their franchise while following Covid-19 guidelines.

Pune District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh has announced a complete ban on victory parades, bursting of crackers and other activities that have become part of the result day extravaganza after every election. In an order issued on Sunday, Deshmukh said, “It’s possible that on the day of results, winning candidates or their supporters may bring out big victory parades; gather in large numbers and burst crackers in front of the homes of the defeated candidates; throw gulaal on the defeated candidates or install large illegal hoardings. These things may cause disputes between two groups, castes or even religions leading to law and order situation. Also, considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it is important that people are prevented from crowding.”

“…The restrictions will remain in effect from midnight of January 18 till midnight of January 19,” read the order.

Although elections were announced in 748 village panchayats earlier, however, in 95 gram panchayats, members and presidents were selected unopposed thus negating the need to conduct polls.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.