Gram Panchayat member held, sarpanch booked for demanding Rs 1 lakh bribe

THE PUNE unit of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a Gram Panchayat member and booked a sarpanch after the duo allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a man in lieu of issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to a shop in a village in the district.

While the Gram Panchyat member was arrested on Sunday, police are on the lookout for the sarpanch.

Last month, the ACB had received a complaint from a 53-year-old man whose wife holds a licence for a scrap dealing shop in Sate village in Vadgaon Maval taluka. According to the complaint, the man had approached the Gram Panchayat for an NOC after certain villagers objected to his shop. The complainant said village sarpanch Santosh Popat Shinde and Gram Panchayat member Rushinath Maruti Aglame demanded a bribe of Rs 1.25 lakh from him.

ACB officials launched a probe into the matter; meanwhile, the bribe amount was negotiated down to Rs 1 lakh.

On Sunday afternoon, a trap was laid on the premises of a hotel at Kanhe Phata where Aglame was arrested red handed while accepting the amount from the complainant, police said. Police have launched a search for sarpanch Shinde, they added.

The investigating officer in the case, Inspector Bharat Salunkhe, said, “Aglame was produced before a court on Monday. He has been remanded to police custody till November 3. The sarpanch is yet to be placed under arrest. Further probe is on.”

Both Shinde and Aglame have been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act in an offence registered at Vadgaon Maval police station.