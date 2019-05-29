Govt to register adverse remarks in annual report against urban bodies that fail to get ‘ODF+’ and ‘three star’ for waste disposal

The state government has decided to register adverse remarks in the annual confidential report of administrative chief of an urban civic body that fails to get Open Defecation Free (ODF+) certificate and ‘three star’ rating for making its jurisdiction area garbage free, under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan by October 2 this year.

Advertising

In a government resolution (GR), the Maharashtra Urban Development department said the urban civic bodies have been given a target of maintaining cleanliness this year, which is being celebrated as the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2, 2014. The campaign was launched for five years till October 2, 2019.

Under the programme, the government had provided financial support for construction of toilets to those who did not have one and promoted construction of public toilets to minimise open defecation.

Advertising

The urban area of Maharashtra was declared Open Defecation Free on October 1, 2017, three years after the implementation of the programme.

A grading system was also launched to ensure that the implementation of the programme and use of toilets could be maintained according to the set guidelines. Each area was accordingly graded as ODF+ and ODF++, based on the level of implementation of the government initiative.

Similarly, an initiative to tackle waste disposal was launched on May 1, 2017, wherein the focus was to process waste at the source of generation.

In January 2019, the Union government conducted a survey and found that only nine of the total 384 urban bodies in Maharashtra could get the ODF++ rating while 142 got ODF+ rating. Besides, only 26 urban bodies could get three star rating on the garbage processing work.

“It has been decided for the urban bodies in the state to at least get ODF+ rating for open defecation free initiative and three star rating for garbage processing by October 2,” it said.

The administrative chief of the respective urban local bodies have been given responsibility to achieve the set ratings by October 2 this year and the district collector has been asked to take review of the work being done by the urban bodies in its area while providing necessary guidance, it said,” The administrative chief of urban bodies that fail to get the ratings will get an adverse remark in their annual confidential report to the state government.”