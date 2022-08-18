Govt support needed for innovation: Adar Poonawalla

Government support is necessary to execute innovation on the ground, said Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla in Pune on Wednesday. Poonawalla, who was speaking at a special function organised in Pune to celebrate 75 years of cooperation between the USA and India, also hailed the partnership of the two governments.

“The strong cooperation between both countries on global vaccination and pandemic relief has been inspiring. And to keep the growth curve upward and onwards, we will continue to play our role sincerely,” he said.

Gregory M Glenn, president of Research and Development of American bio-tech firm Novavax, spoke about the innovation in development of vaccines. He said Covid was here to stay and vaccines should be able to protect against variants.