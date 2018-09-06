Pune: Govt sets up 6-member panel to revise water distribution, usage plan in metropolitan region

The PMC draws around 14.5 TMC of water from the chain of Khadakwasla irrigation circle. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre) The PMC draws around 14.5 TMC of water from the chain of Khadakwasla irrigation circle. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Good rainfall this monsoon might have resulted in all dams of Pune district overflowing indicating sufficient water supply for domestic purposes, but the state government has constituted a committee to revise the water distribution and usage plan to meet the demand in the Pune metropolitan region.

The six-member committee would be headed by one of the principal secretaries of the state Urban Development Department. The other members would include the Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department and Water Resources Department, Commissioner of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Metropolitan Commissioner of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Executive Director, Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation (MKVDC).

“The committee would study and make recommendations on distribution of water to the water resource department on the available storage and use of water in the metropolitan region,” said a government resolution.

The request for constituting a committee was made by the PMRDA to decide on the distribution and use of available water in the metropolitan region by assessing the need. The committee would carry out a survey of all reservoirs in the district to assess the ways in which the demand can be met. It would also study the estimated need in future and decide on a strategy to prepare a proper plan for the management and control of the limited water available. The committee would also prepare a long-term draft policy for recycling water.

In November last year, the irrigation department had declared reservation of 8.19 TMC of water for drinking water supply needs for the population in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area sparking a controversy. The PMC was drawing around 14.5 TMC of water from the chain of Khadakwasla irrigation circle that has four dams – Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon, and Temghar – with a total capacity of 29.12 TMC.

The PCMC draws water from Pavna dam while the PMC is working on a project to draw water from Bhama Askhed dam to meet the demand in the city. The state government is also exploring the possibility of drawing water from Mulshi dam and has directed the power generation company to use minimum water so that it could be diverted to meet the drinking water demand.

According to government policy, the priority is to meet the drinking water supply demand, followed by irrigation and then supply to the industries.

The irrigation department, stating the Maharashtra Water Resource Regulatory Authority (MWRRA) directives, said the PMC was eligible for 7.84 TMC of water in 2017 for a population of 39 lakh. The PMC also supplies water to the Cantonment Board that has a population of 1.58 lakh, so it is allowed water supply of 8.19 TMC. According to the existing agreement between the PMC and the irrigation department, a quota of 11.5 TMC was reserved for the PMC but the civic body was drawing around 14.5 TMC of water every year to meet the needs. The irrigation department urged the PMC to use water available from Katraj and Pashan lakes. It also said that the PMC should hand over the control of all water supply intake points to the irrigation department and that installation of water meter be made mandatory.

The PMC made a submission to the Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority (MWRRA) that it was allotted a quota of 11.5 TMC per year but it was insufficient for the population so additional water was being drawn. The civic body was revamping the entire water supply system under its jurisdiction and also going to draw water through closed pipelines to reduce leakage.

