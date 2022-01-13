Govt response to case surge should be dictated by science, restrictions counter-productive: MCCIA chief

Fresh restrictions in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases have done more harm than good, said Sudhir Mehta, president of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mehta said measures like closing restaurants bring about more misery than succor.

As cases surge, Maharashtra has imposed several restrictions such as 50 per cent occupancy in offices, restaurants, malls and gyms.

Restrictions were imposed even though medical specialists and virologists said the third wave would be moderately mild, with the virus affecting the upper respiratory track mostly, said Mehta.

“We have seen two waves but surprisingly have not learned anything from them. Restrictions or crowd control is counter-productive. Instead, longer working hours with staggered work force helps in reducing crowding,” he said.

Mehta said that in spite of India’s vaccination numbers, governments have resorted to lockdowns, which is not based on scientific principles.

“Pune has the best bed per million numbers – yet we are resorting to archaic measures. This wave is infective and every one is bound to get it. Lockdowns will not stop it. Instead, we should ensure that wearing masks and Covid appropriate behaviour are followed,” he said.

Economic hardships due to the lockdown have long-term effects, he added.

“What we want is consultation before such measures are taken. Instead, some faceless entity takes these decisions which are forced on to us,”

he said.