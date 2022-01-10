Govt order revised: Gyms can run at 50% capacity; schools to remain shut

EVEN as the state government issued a revised order on Sunday allowing gyms and beauty parlours to operate at 50 per cent capacity, it also cleared the confusion by stating that schools will remain shut for physical classes till February 15.

On Saturday, the government, in its latest round of curbs in view of the rising Covid cases in the state, had shut down gyms and beauty parlours along with spas and swimming pools. However, this angered gym and beauty parlour owners who were preparing to hold protests from Monday.

The government issued a revised order on Sunday where it also made it mandatory for gym and beauty parlour users to be fully vaccinated. They will also have to compulsorily use masks while using the facilities. “People go to gym to remain fit and increase stamina, strength and lung power…If we have to battle Covid, we have to exercise and increase our stamina. I think better sense has prevailed…On our part, we will ensure we allow only fully vaccinated people inside the gym and ensure use of mask,” said Jeevan Landge who runs a gym in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Gym trainer Vaibhav Patil said,”Cardio and strength training is the need of the hour…Exercise or gym training should not be banned at any cost.”

Meanwhile, some school principals in Pune district said there was confusion over the government’s latest order. “Just a few days back, we were told that classes 9 and 10 will be allowed…Now the latest order says schools will be shut. The order is silent about standards 9 and 10,” said a school principal.

Aseem Gupta, Principal Secretary, Relief and Rehabilitation, said, “The order is very clear. All classes, including standard 9 and 10, will remain shut in the state. Colleges will also remain closed. The order says ‘other activities’ will be allowed. Here, other activities mean practicals and submissions for classes 10 and 12.”

Gupta said the government will ask schools and colleges to get their students vaccinated. “We are asking schools as well as local civic bodies to speed up vaccination for students from 15-18 years of age so that when the cases dip, we are able to start schools on priority basis,” he said.

There was confusion in Pune district as last week, at a district review meeting, it was decided that grades 9 and 10 be allowed offline classes. Jagruti Dharmadhikari, principal of Saraswati high school, Pimpri Gurav, said,”There was confusion among some principals whether to continue or not with offline classes for standards 9 and 10. This is because we generally get the orders from the district administration. Now that the state government has issued the order, we will follow it.”

Rajendra Singh, secretary of Independent English Medium Schools Association, said, “All schools will have to remain closed for all the classes. They should vaccinate their students. If students are fully vaccinated, I think the government will certainly allow schools to reopen provided the cases also go down. But on our part, we are urging schools to get their children fully vaccinated.”

Mrudula Mahajan, principal of D Y Patil Public School, said, “From tomorrow itself, we will be holding online classes for all our students. Vaccination will be accorded top priority for those who are in class 10.”