Govt must recognise sex work as a profession: Amruta Fadnavis

AMRUTA FADNAVIS, wife of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Saturday demanded that the government should recognise the profession of sex work and work towards the welfare of commercial sex workers.

Speaking at an event organised in the red light area of Budhwar Peth, Fadnavis said, “Like other professionals, prostitutes should also get respect and be able to live with dignity. The government must accept it as a profession.”

Amruta also inaugurated a health check-up camp for commercial sex workers and also distributed cards for Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, which promotes savings for education of girl child among parents.

Amruta also urged commercial sex workers to go for regular health check-ups to avoid acquiring and transmitting sexually transmitting diseases.

“Take care of your health, go for check-ups regularly…,” she told the audience.

On BJP winning the sixth Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra and the praise received by her husband for the win, Amruta said,”Devendraji is not alone, poori kaynaat unke saath hain (the universe is with him).”

Taunting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, she said, “The current king is not suitable for the masses.”