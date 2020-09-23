Maharasthra govt asks pharma firms to ensure supply of Remdesivir, fixes price of one vial at Rs 2,200

State government has issued a notice to all district collectors, urban local bodies and hospitals, telling them that the price of Remdesivir injection has been fixed at Rs 2,200 for one year.

With complaints of shortage of Remdesivir injection and the drug being sold in black markets in the city, the Maharashtra government has directed the concerned pharmaceutical companies to make available sufficient quantity, as per requirement of injections, for treatment of patients. The government has also directed that only Rs 2,200 can be charged for each vial of Remdesivir injection.

Former Congress legislator Mohan Joshi recently raised the issue with state Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh, who called the concerned pharmaceutical company officials and discussed complaints about unavailability of Remdesivir injection.

“The pharamaceutical companies have informed the minister that there was availability of one lakh vials at present and the hospitals should place the order for Remdesivir injection three days in advance. The delivery would be made on time,” said Joshi.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued a notice to all district collectors, urban local bodies and hospitals, telling them that the price of Remdesivir injection has been fixed at Rs 2,200 for one year. “The price of Remdesivir injection was negotiated with the pharmaceutical company and the rate was revised from Rs 3,392 to Rs 2,200 per vial,” it said.

Congress spokesperson Ramesh Iyer said local residents should not fall prey to black marketing of Remdesivir injection any more. “Remdesivir injection should be available now and the administration has to assure it. Local residents should not pay more than Rs 2,200 per vial,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.