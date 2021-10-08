Govt announces special drive to support Centre’s 100-crore vaccination goal

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday announced a special vaccination drive — ‘Mission Kavach Kundal’ — from October 8 to 14 to support the Centre’s target of 100 crore vaccinations. “We have one crore vaccine doses and there are still 3.2 crore people in the state who have not yet been administered the first jab. Priority should now be given to the first dose,” said Tope.

The minister held a video conference on Thursday with authorities across each district and directed them to mobilise people to get vaccinated. As part of the special drive, said Tope, more than 15 lakh vaccine doses need to be administered for the next six days daily.

He cited the instance of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, where a non-stop vaccination round was conducted for 75 hours recently to reach out to the maximum number of people, including people with special needs.

“There are districts which have to expedite vaccination and… I urge the administration in districts and municipal corporations to reach out to religious leaders to encourage more participation in the vaccination drive,” he said.

According to a state Health Department report, Maharashtra currently has the highest number of fully vaccinated individuals (2.55 crore) and ranks second in terms of the total number of vaccine doses administered in country, with 8.47 crore doses. The overall target is to vaccinate 9.15 crore beneficiaries, of whom at least 62 per cent have been administered the first vaccine dose.

Maharashtra holds the record of highest number of vaccines administered in one day – 15.03 lakh doses on September 8.