Governor Koshyari’s remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji: Good response to peaceful bandh in Pune

THE PUNE bandh called by various organisations against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s recent controversial remarks on Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj received good response on Tuesday as most marketplaces in the city remained shut and public transport services stayed off roads till afternoon. Most schools also remained closed.

The protesters sought Koshyari’s removal besides apology from him as well as the BJP for his remarks on the 17th-century ruler.

Pune police said the bandh was peaceful and no untoward incident was reported in the city.

While commercial establishments and shops in Pune stayed shut, bus services run by Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) as well as auto-rickshaws stayed off roads.

Opposition parties and various organisations under the banner of Sarvdharmiya Shivpremi Punekar took out a silent march as part of the bandh. Thousands of participants joined the march carrying saffron flags and placards against the Governor. A vehicle carrying the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was part of the rally.

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhosale and former MP Sambhajiraje Bhosale, descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, joined the march after offering flowers at the statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji in Deccan.

The march passed through Alka Theatre Chowk, Laxmi Road and Belbaug Chowk before ending at Lal Mahal where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj spent his childhood. A public rally was addressed by local leaders of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT). Sushma Andhare of Shiv Sena (UBT) launched an attack on the BJP-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena-led state government for remaining silent on the controversial remarks on the Maratha king.

All Ganesh mandals and Muslim organisations in the city extended their support to the bandh call and their representatives participated in it. “The bandh received good response in Pune. Most commercial establishments remained closed between 10 am and 3 pm,” a senior police officer said. Police said around 4,500 police officers and personnel were deployed to maintain law and order during the bandh.

“Overall, the bandh was peaceful and no untoward incident was reported. We had made adequate police deployment across the city and the situation was closely monitored by senior officers,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) R Raja.

Of the 45,00 police personnel, around 1,100 were deployed for the silent march.

On Monday, Pune City police had issued prohibitory orders under Section 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 which empowers police to issue orders to prevent any law and order issue or public disorder.

In comparison to central parts of Pune and the suburbs, the response to the bandh in the city’s outskirts was less with some shops staying open between 10 and 3 pm.