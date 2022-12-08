scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari remarks: Bandh called today in Pimpri Chinchwad

Activist Manav Kamble said the bandh has been called to protest against the "insulting" remarks of Koshyari and Trivedi. "We want the Governor to be shifted out of Maharashtra.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
A bandh call has been given in the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday in protest against the controversial remarks of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and BJP spokesperson Sudanshu Trivedi. The call has been given by the NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, VBA and at least 100 social and voluntary organisations.

“Essential services, hospitals, ambulances, schools and colleges have been exempted from the bandh. The NCP, Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray, Congress, VBA, AIMIM and at least 100 organisations are supporting the bandh,” Maruti Bhapkar, one of the organisers of the bandh, said.

Activist Manav Kamble said the bandh has been called to protest against the “insulting” remarks of Koshyari and Trivedi. “We want the Governor to be shifted out of Maharashtra. The Governor has insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj twice and it seems like there is a BJP conspiracy behind this,” he said.

Bhapkar said the bandh will be enforced from 9 am to 5 pm. “All shops, industrial units, eateries and markets will remain closed to support the bandh,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-12-2022 at 06:59:56 am
