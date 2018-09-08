Government asks urban local bodies to ‘spot fine’ those spitting on and dirtying streets

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The state government has empowered urban local bodies to ‘spot fine’ local residents or organisations over failure to follow the Solid Waste Management rules framed by it in 2016.

The move comes after the Supreme Court pulled up three state governments, including Maharashtra, and said they had failed to frame a policy on solid waste management.

In a government resolution (GR) issued on Friday, the government said municipal corporations and councils in the A and B category should slap a fine of Rs 180 on those responsible for making the streets dirty, while those spitting in public places should be fined Rs 150. Those urinating in the open will have to cough up Rs 200 and those defecating in the open will have to pay a fine of Rs 500.

Civic corporations and councils in C and D category have been asked to impose a fine of Rs 150 on those making the streets dirty, Rs 100 for spitting in a public place, Rs 100 for urinating in the open and Rs 500 for open defecation. “All municipal corporations and municipal councils are empowered to penalise local residents and organisations violating the rules,” the GR said.

