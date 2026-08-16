‘Rested in lotus’: Pankaja slams claim that father Gopinath Munde wanted to join Congress

Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde rejected Prithviraj Chavan’s claim that her father, late BJP leader Gopinath Munde, was on the verge of joining the Congress, calling the remarks "inappropriate and irrelevant".

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
3 min readPuneAug 16, 2026 01:10 PM IST
Gopinath Munde Pankaja MundePankaja Munde (right) dismissed Prithviraj Chavan's claim that late Gopinath Munde (left) almost joined the Congress (File photos).
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Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan sparked a political storm Saturday by claiming that the late BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde was on the verge of joining the Congress and had requested a central ministerial berth in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-2 government.

However, Munde’s daughter and Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde swiftly dismissed the claim, calling it “inappropriate and irrelevant”.

“What is the point of discussing this now? It holds no significance anymore,” Pankaja told reporters in Beed. “Munde saheb is no longer alive, so speaking about him now is neither appropriate nor relevant.”

Pankaja reaffirmed her father’s lifelong commitment to the BJP, emphasising that personal conversations post-demise should not be politicised.

“I do not comment on those who are not present, and I wouldn’t comment even if they were. Discussing personal matters is not appropriate,” Pankaja said.

“The way I understood my father is that he was born in this lotus and rested in the lotus; that was his entire journey. Even today, people still take his name, and Chavan must have taken his name with respect.”

The secret meeting in Delhi

Speaking at a press conference in Karad, Chavan alleged that the Congress had finalised plans to bring Munde, who was then the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, into the party fold.

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Chavan claimed he personally facilitated a secret 2 am meeting in Delhi alongside then-MPCC president Manikrao Thakre and senior leader Ahmed Patel after obtaining approval from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

According to Chavan, Munde expressed deep unease within the BJP and requested a central Cabinet position, citing the risk of resigning his parliamentary seat and facing a tough bypoll.

“Gopinath Munde told me that two leaders from Nagpur in the BJP would not let him win,” Chavan alleged, withholding the names. “Whether a Cabinet post was possible was uncertain, but I gave my word that he could be made a minister of state.”

Munde later became the Union Minister for Rural Development in the first Modi government in May 2014, but died in a road accident in Delhi just days after taking the oath.

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Reflecting on the episode, Chavan admitted that negotiating the deal directly was one of his greatest political missteps because he bypassed then-Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

“I made the biggest political mistake of my life when I said ‘yes’ to Munde’s entry by asking Sonia Gandhi without consulting the Prime Minister,” Chavan said.

“When I met Dr Manmohan Singh, he asked how I could give a direct assurance. He said inducting the Leader of the Opposition and making him a minister was akin to offering a bribe, and he refused to do it. He was angry with me.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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