‘Rested in lotus’: Pankaja slams claim that father Gopinath Munde wanted to join Congress

Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan sparked a political storm Saturday by claiming that the late BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde was on the verge of joining the Congress and had requested a central ministerial berth in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-2 government.

However, Munde’s daughter and Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde swiftly dismissed the claim, calling it “inappropriate and irrelevant”.

“What is the point of discussing this now? It holds no significance anymore,” Pankaja told reporters in Beed. “Munde saheb is no longer alive, so speaking about him now is neither appropriate nor relevant.”

Pankaja reaffirmed her father’s lifelong commitment to the BJP, emphasising that personal conversations post-demise should not be politicised.