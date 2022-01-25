Google to open office in Pune

Technology major Google will soon open a brick-and-mortar office in Pune. A press statement by Anil Bhansali, vice-president of cloud engineering, Google India, talked about the company starting its operations in the city by the second half of 2022. The first set of “Googlers’ would be in the domain of Cloud Product Engineering.

The statement shared by Bhansali on Google’s official blog said the company was ramping up its workforce over the last 12 months.

“Over the last 12 months, we’ve hired top engineering talent to join our Development Center in India to support and help build advanced cloud technologies in collaboration with our global engineering teams. In July 2021, we launched our Delhi NCR cloud region which joined our MeitY-empanelled Mumbai cloud region, making India also one of a small handful of countries in Asia Pacific where we operate two Google Cloud regions,” it said.

“And in October 2021, Google Cloud committed to train more than 40 million new people globally on Google Cloud skills as part of our Cloud Skills Boost programme which many in India continue to take advantage of,” the statement read.

In Pune, the company would build advanced enterprise cloud technologies in collaboration with other offices. “…first Googlers in the space will be in our Cloud Product Engineering, Technical Support and Global Delivery Center organizations. These teams will help build advanced enterprise cloud technologies in collaboration with global engineering teams, provide real-time technical advice, and deliver product and implementation expertise that customers turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner in their digital transformation journey,” the statement read.

Industry insiders said the office was likely to be located in the Balewadi area of Pune. A top builder who has commercial property in the area said certain negotiations were at a final stage there. The office would be operational by the second half of 2022 and hiring is on for the same.