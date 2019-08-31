Google Maps to include Pune’s public urinals

Public urinals in the city will now be displayed on Google Maps and marked as Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) toilets.

The Pune Municipal Corporation recently asked Google to identify and mark the more than 1,500 public urinals in the city located on main roads or small lanes. Google Maps will also display whether an SBM urinal is for men or women.

A civic officer said, “Lakhs of people visit Pune during the Ganesh festival to see the colourful decorations of the Ganesh mandals. Now, they can easily find the nearest public urinal on Google Maps.”

The civic administration has put up signboards near the public urinals.