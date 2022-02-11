Golden Jubilee for an organisation working on German-India friendship

In 1972, a group of friends in Pune, Vijay Mahajani, Arvind Godbole, Vijay Neurgaonkar and Jayant Damle, established an organisation to give back to Germany the affection they had received in the country as students. March 2022 marks the golden jubilee of the organisation, known as the Association of Friends of Germany (AFG).

In the past half-century, AFG’s work has ranged from hosting more than 900 guests from Germany, Switzerland and Austria, to working with the local industry and the city corporation in Pune on issues such as mobility, garbage disposal and solid waste management by conducting seminars and workshops. AFG had started a women’s self-help organisation, funded by a German organisation called CDG, which trained underprivileged women in skills needed to be self-reliant.

Members of AFG, according to its constitution, are chosen on the basis of not just love for Germany but their knowledge of the German language. Sadanand Purohit, for instance, was on the managing committee of the Association of the University German Language department and acquainted with German Indologist Father Mathew Lederle, with whose encouragement AFG had been set up, when he was asked by the four founders to join. “I was a young German language enthusiast when I joined as the fifth founder. I was the youngest founder, nine years younger than the others,” says Purohit.

AFG had been a medium of distributing €300,000, received from the State Government of Bremen over the course of 20 years, among local NGOs. Under the same, Pune-Bremen Sister City Cooperation initiative, nurses and doctors visited their respective counterparts under the exchange programmes. Several engineers and civic officers have also benefited from the exchange programmes.

In the past five years, the organisation has included only 250 members. “We have never advertised. We prefer networking and engaging genuinely interested and qualified members. This explains why we have only gathered over 250 members in the last five years.” He also stated that, despite a stress on the knowledge of the German language, most of the members have a technical or science background instead of just language qualifications.

Talking about the golden jubilee celebration, Purohit said, “We have planned a celebration in which Marja Einig, Dy. Counsel General, had agreed to be the Chief Guest. Owning to the restrictions and threats arising from the pandemic, we might have to limit the attendance to 50,” says Purohit.

He is concerned about keeping the association alive. “The existing active members are around 80 years old. There is a lack of participation from the younger generation. How to keep the association alive has become a big question,” he says.

