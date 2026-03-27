‘Gold Man’ of Pune builds loyal following with mango bowls and street-side brand

In Pune’s crowded street food landscape, where new favourites emerge every few months, Sagar Juice Center, located opposite Garware College near Centro Mall, has carved out a loyal following. The outlet stands out not just for the steady stream of customers, but for the man behind the counter — Zahir Patel, better known as the “Gold Man”.

The name comes from his signature style. A thick gold chain, now synonymous with his identity, has become as recognisable as his menu. “If you look different, people will notice you,” Patel says. “I was inspired by Sunny Waghchure, and I wanted to create my own identity.” Today, that identity is inseparable from the brand.

Beyond the persona, however, lies a carefully built business. “Sagar means ocean,” Patel explains. “For me, it represents something big and limitless. When I started, I wanted my vision to be like that.” What began as a small juice counter has steadily grown into a destination, drawing not just college students from nearby areas but visitors from across the city and increasingly, the country.

Patel’s journey into the trade was rooted in familiarity. Having previously worked at a local juice centre and in the fruits and vegetables business, he understood both sourcing and customer preferences. “I believe you should always do something you understand,” he says. “That gave me the confidence to start on my own.”

If there is one offering that defines Sagar Juice Center, especially in Pune’s unforgiving summers, it is the mango. His mango juice and mango-based bowls have become seasonal staples, eagerly awaited by regulars. “Mango Bowl and Raja Mango are very popular during the season,” Patel says. Thick, pulpy and generously portioned, the mango juice in particular has earned a reputation for being both indulgent and refreshing — something customers keep returning for.

The emphasis, he notes, was never just on taste. “We were among the first to introduce the bowl concept. I wanted something unique in presentation, not just flavour.” That visual appeal has translated well on social media, where videos featuring the outlet have crossed 50 million views. The result is an ever-growing crowd. “People come from all over India now, and many food vloggers visit us,” Patel says. “The crowd has increased a lot — sometimes it’s difficult to manage — but it feels great to see this kind of love.

With plans to expand through a franchise model, and new outlets coming up in areas such as Hinjewadi and Kondhwa, Patel is looking ahead. But his approach remains unchanged. “Starting small is not a problem, but thinking small is,” he says. “If you stay consistent and understand your work, growth will definitely come.”