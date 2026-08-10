Gokul, Katraj to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from Tuesday

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Gokul, Maharashtra’s biggest cooperative milk union, will increase the retail price of its buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre from Tuesday, taking the price of a one-litre pouch to Rs 78 in Mumbai and Pune.
The hike follows an increase in the procurement price paid to dairy farmers. Gokul has raised the procurement price of buffalo milk by Rs 1.50 per litre and that of cow milk by Rs 1 per litre, citing the need to provide better returns to milk producers amid rising input and production costs.
Following the revision, the procurement price of buffalo milk with 6 per cent fat has increased to Rs 55 per litre, while that of cow milk with 3.5 per cent fat has been raised to Rs 37 per litre. However, there will be no increase in the retail price of Gokul’s cow milk.
The decision has been taken to ensure financial stability for milk producers, keeping in mind factors such as fodder availability, fluctuations in milk production and the rising cost of production.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Prakash Kutwal, secretary of the Maharashtra Rajya Dudh Vyavsayik Sanghatana, said rising transportation and packaging costs were among the factors behind the revision. “Diesel prices have increased, which has pushed up transportation costs. The prices of packaging materials have also gone up. At the same time, the FDA’s action against analogue cheese has increased demand for genuine milk products. Considering these factors, we have decided to revise milk prices,” Kutwal said.
He added that rising sugar prices were also expected to affect the cost of dairy products. “The wholesale price of sugar has increased by around Rs 12-14 per kg and is now around Rs 55 per kg. Therefore, prices of milk-related products are also likely to increase by up to 10 per cent. The rate revision will take some time, and it will be implemented from next week,” Kutwal added.
In addition to Gokul, Katraj Dairy will also increase the price of milk by Rs 2 per litre from August 11. Prices of various dairy products are also expected to rise by up to 10 per cent. The decision was taken at a meeting held on Friday under Gopalrao Mhaske, chairman of the Pune District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union.