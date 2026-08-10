Gokul, Katraj to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from Tuesday

Gokul, Maharashtra’s biggest cooperative milk union, will increase the retail price of its buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre from Tuesday, taking the price of a one-litre pouch to Rs 78 in Mumbai and Pune.

The hike follows an increase in the procurement price paid to dairy farmers. Gokul has raised the procurement price of buffalo milk by Rs 1.50 per litre and that of cow milk by Rs 1 per litre, citing the need to provide better returns to milk producers amid rising input and production costs.

Following the revision, the procurement price of buffalo milk with 6 per cent fat has increased to Rs 55 per litre, while that of cow milk with 3.5 per cent fat has been raised to Rs 37 per litre. However, there will be no increase in the retail price of Gokul’s cow milk.