Cracks in Mahayuti? Shinde Sena’s Dhangekar opposes Gokul dairy power play

Ravindra Dhangekar, a leader of the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, said the verdict of Gokul dairy’s farmer-members should be honoured.

Written by: MANOJ MORE
3 min readPuneUpdated: Nov 7, 2026 04:45 PM IST
Maharashtra Gokul dairy Shinde Sena Ravindra DhangekarShinde Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar has urged the Maharashtra government not to try to “forcibly capture power” at the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers Dairy.
Make us preferred source on Google

Amid a row over the Maharashtra government nominating directors to the board of the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers Dairy (Gokul), Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar has urged it not to try to “forcibly capture power”, saying the mandate of farmers must be respected.

“There should be no attempt to forcibly capture power at Gokul. No cheating should take place. We should live up to democratic norms,” Dhangekar told The Indian Express.

Dhangekar’s remarks expose potential differences in the ruling Mahayuti alliance over the government’s handling of one of Maharashtra’s most influential cooperative institutions.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.
Also Read | BJP lost election to Maharashtra’s largest dairy. Then why is it still fighting for control?

The Gokul controversy

In the Gokul milk cooperative elections held last month, an alliance led by Congress leader Satej Patil defeated the Mahayuti alliance, winning 13 seats to the ruling alliance’s 12. This week, the state Cabinet approved a proposal, giving the government the power to appoint five directors to its board, four of them with voting rights.

Dhangekar said the verdict of Gokul’s farmer-members should be honoured. “Those who have secured a majority should be allowed to claim power. All laws and regulations should be followed. Attempts should not be made to gain backdoor entry,” he said.

Clarifying that he was not targeting any specific party, Dhangekar said, “I am demanding that we should follow all democratic norms with regards to Gokul. Otherwise, future generations will not forgive us. We should not resort to any dubious means to gain power…I am not targeting any particular party, but I feel we should respect the system and the mandate in this regard.”

He also criticised the government’s decision to facilitate the appointment of directors. “It is wrong to change the law and nominate four directors on Gokul’s board. This kind of cheating is just not done. We should follow all the norms governing the elections to the cooperatives,” he said.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | A new ordinance could hand a Congress-won dairy to BJP-led Maharashtra alliance

Second public criticism

This is the second time in less than a month that Dhangekar has criticised the ruling alliance. Last month, after a Mahayuti candidate lost in Pune in the state Legislative Council election, Dhangekar had openly targeted the BJP. The BJP, in turn, had sought to know if Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde agreed with Dhangekar’s views. Shinde refused to comment.

Meanwhile, Patil alleged that the Mahayuti was making “desperate attempts” to take control of Gokul. He claimed that after nominating directors to the board, the alliance was keeping them at locations such as Goa, Surat and Udaipur. “I know where they are staying…they are being asked to sign affidavits. They have no clue what has been written on them,” he alleged.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Nov 07: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments