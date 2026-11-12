‘A victory without farmers’ mandate’: Opposition slams Gokul poll result

The election of the chairman of the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd., known as Gokul, on Tuesday triggered a political controversy, with the Congress-led Samvichari Aghadi accusing the ruling Mahayuti government of using its powers to influence the outcome by allowing four government-appointed directors to participate in the process.

Former NCP MLA Rajesh Patil was elected chairman of the prominent milk cooperative, defeating Shashikant Patil-Chuyekar by 16 votes to 13. The election was held at Gokul’s administrative building in Gokul Shirgaon, with all 29 directors attending the meeting.

The controversy centred on the participation of four government-appointed directors, whose presence was objected to by newly elected directors Abhijeet Tayshete, Bayaji Shelke and Kisan Chougule at the beginning of the meeting.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

According to an official press release issued by Gokul, the meeting was conducted under the chairmanship of Presiding Officer Mousami Chougule. Responding to the objections, she clarified that the four government-appointed directors had been formally notified to attend the meeting in accordance with the Bombay High Court’s November 9 order and subsequent clarifications from the District Cooperative Election Officer and the Government Pleader.

The Presiding Officer subsequently declared that the quorum was complete, as all members of the Board of Directors were present. The election process then proceeded as per the scheduled agenda, with nomination forms distributed among the directors.

After the stipulated period for withdrawal of nominations, voting was conducted through secret ballot.

As per the November 9 order of the Bombay High Court (Circuit Bench), votes cast by the elected directors and those cast by the government-appointed directors were counted separately. Of the total 29 votes, Rajesh Patil secured 16, while Shashikant Patil-Chuyekar received 13. The Presiding Officer subsequently declared Rajesh Patil elected as the chairman of Gokul.

Story continues below this ad

Opp jibe at results

The result, however, drew sharp criticism from the Congress-led Samvichari Aghadi and farmer leaders, who alleged that the participation of the government-appointed directors undermined the mandate of the elected board.

Suyog Wadkar, grandson of Anandrao Patil-Chuyekar, regarded as one of the architects of the Gokul Milk Union, termed the election a farce and accused the state government of misusing its power.

“This has been a farcical election and an attempt to kill the mandate given by the people. The farmers had already given their decision, yet the ruling government was power-hungry and did not even spare a cooperative dairy. This is nothing but dictatorship and a complete misuse of power. Giving voting rights to nominated members is completely wrong,” he said.

Also Read | How BJP-led Mahayuti secured Gokul dairy weeks after losing board election

Wadkar also alleged that the two factions were treated differently during the election process. “Even during voting, the Congress-led Samvichari Aghadi was kept under heavy police vigil, while Mahayuti supporters were given a free hand to play the Dolby system and celebrate even before the results were announced. This victory without the farmers’ mandate will not last long. The people of Kolhapur will never forget this and will show the Mahayuti its rightful place,” he said.

Yuvraj Gavali, another Samvichari Aghadi supporter, said the participation of the four government-appointed directors had made a mockery of democracy. “The backdoor entry of four members to secure a majority in the name of quorum is a complete mockery of democracy. We strongly condemn this unjust result. To keep Gokul in safe hands, we will protest and take to the streets. We will also seek judicial intervention through a petition,” he said.

Pravin Gharal, a Congress supporter, said, “The Mahayuti might have secured the chairman’s post but had lost the trust of farmers from Kolhapur.”

Story continues below this ad

Farmer leader and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana founder Raju Shetti also criticised the government’s intervention.

“The BJP, being the largest political party, might have won across India, but Kolhapur will make it lose. Until then, the people of Kolhapur will not remain silent. The haste with which the Mahayuti government introduced the ordinance and twisted the chairman’s election outcome, despite the Congress-led faction having a clear majority, has hurt the cooperative movement,” Shetti said.

The controversy also spilled over to social media, with users criticising the election. Dr Vishnu Rajgadia, former faculty member at MLCU Bhopal, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Two votes were short, so they added four members. If ten members had been short, they would have added twenty new members. The dance of democracy!”

Meanwhile, the newly elected chairman Rajesh Patil sought to emphasise the opportunity for Chandgad taluka to be represented in the union after several decades and said he intended to focus on Gokul’s development rather than politics.

Story continues below this ad

“I am grateful to the more than five lakh farmers associated with Gokul. Chandgad taluka in Kolhapur has got an opportunity to represent the union after 63 years. Gokul is one of the leading milk unions in the state, and I will make efforts to take it to the national level. I will also work towards recovering the losses incurred during the last financial year, while keeping politics aside in the union,” he said.