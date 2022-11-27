‘Gokhale was a father figure for Marathi film and theatre industry’

ACTOR VIKRAM Gokhale’s mortal remains were brought to Bal Gandharva Ranga Mandir from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital late afternoon on Saturday so that his friends, relatives and admirers could pay their last respects. Here, members of the theatre and film fraternity paid their final respects to the actor.

Among them was playwright Satish Alekar, who said, “He was only a few years older than me. We were good friends and have worked together on many occasions. He acted with the same seriousness in theatres, arthouse films and run-of-the-mill commercial films. Some may have had a disagreement with his political views, but there is no two opinions about his acting, which was best of the best.”

Actor-poet Kishor Kadam said, “Gokhale sir’s life was an example of how rich a life an art practitioner can live, how diverse a portfolio could an actor have. I was fortunate to have worked with him in Anumati, a film for which he won the National Award. I have experienced his acting as a viewer in the play Barrister, which I had seen sitting in the front row. His departure is a great loss…”.

Actor-director Rahul Solapurkar said he often visited Gokhale and chatted with him on various issues. “He was working on many things and was enthusiastic about them. He had also started shooting a new telefilm. He was an actor par excellence and was a father figure for the Marathi theatre and film industry. He has been taken away from us today by death,” said Solapurkar.

The late actor’s colleagues from other cities shared memories of the actor on social media.

Actor Rohini Hattangadi said although he was a friend, they got very few opportunities to work together. “… But he was close to me as a friend. Friends don’t need to meet you every day but whenever we met, we bonded very nicely. As a friend, he was very dear to me. He was very passionate about his work and very dedicated to it. I can never forget the character he played in the Marathi play Barrister. I used to tell him that he had never done a character like that after that play…”.