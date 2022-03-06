Gokhale Institute to embark on ambitious revamp ahead of centenary year celebrations

Dr Rajiv Kumar, Chancellor, Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) Saturday said the hybrid teaching-learning mode will be made a regular phenomenon at the institute in future.

Since Covid-19 pandemic struck two years ago, institutions switched to online teaching-learning methods and are now adopting the hybrid mode.

Kumar, who was in Pune on Saturday, was speaking on the sidelines of the 6th Knowledge Dissemination workshop hosted by the institute. On the occasion, Kumar, who is also the NITI Ayog vice-chairman, released the 6th Compendium.

On the continuing hybrid mode, Kumar said, “This mode will allow flexibility to students and that combined with data analytical skills, it will usher in a new era.”

GIPE will celebrate its centenary year in 2030 and the institute has ambitious plans to mark the occasion. A Vision and Road Map committee has been set up to propose ideas to mark the occasion.

“We hope to get ideas and suggestions within the next three to six months and then make a time-plan in the run up to the centenary year,” Kumar added.

On top priorities for the GIPE administration are revamping the institute’s infrastructure alongside increasing the student and faculty numbers. At present, there are 35 faculty members and nearly 900 students studying at India’s oldest institute dedicated to economics research.

“We aim to increase the student intake to 3,000 and have at least 100 faculty members. We also wish to diversify research into emerging areas, setup funded centres and have greater industry collaborations,” said Dr Ajit Ranade, who took charge as the institute’s Vice-Chancellor last month.