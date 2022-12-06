Goethe-Institut Max Mueller Bhavan to organise Critical Zones exhibition in Pune

Goethe-Institut Max Mueller Bhavan, Pune in collaboration with the Zapurza Museum of Arts & Culture is set to organise the ‘Critical Zones’ exhibition in the city on December 10 and 11. The organisers said the exhibition will explore new modes of coexistence among all forms of life.

All the programmes will be held at Zapurza and are free of cost for participants. Only the entry fee of Zapurza Museum of Art and Culture is payable.

A body movement workshop by Somya Kautia and Gia called ‘Inner Scapes’ will be organised as part of the event. “The workshop will help you explore ways of embodiment and inhabiting ourselves through sensation, touch, gravity and movement. A collective collaboration of humans and trees, language and poetry, movement and histories, this workshop offers a unique opportunity to explore these connections. All those who have curiosity for performance and movement can participate,” the organisers said. Only 18 persons can be accommodated for this workshop.

Films will also be screened on the environment and climate-related subjects.

As part of the programme, Namita Waikar from the People’s Archive of Rural India will deliver a talk on traditional songs sung by rural women in stone grind mills. The organisers said women touch upon a range of issues, including patriarchy, caste, poet-saints, historical events, and much more through these songs. The session will also have photographs, and videos, among others.