Godman held for rape, sexual harassment of woman for 17 years, cartridges seized

As stated in the FIR, the victim's father had been under the influence of Nayan and Mishra. (Representational image/File)

Pune city police arrested eight persons including 59-year-old Radhamohan Mishra, a self-styled godman who allegedly raped a woman and subjected her to continuous physical and mental harassment for about 17 years.

The victim, a 42-year-old woman residing in Pune city and working as a project associate manager with a corporate company, lodged a first information report (FIR) at Kharadi police station on June 16.

Police arrested Mishra and another person, Swami Kanval Nayan (58), and six others including the godman’s servants and aides, all residing in Renuka Park in Kharadi, in the early hours of Wednesday.

As per the FIR, the victim woman hailed from Haryana and her father was a doctor. While residing in Haryana in 2000, they happened to meet a person named Swami Kanval Nayan during a “satsang” programme. In February 2001, Nayan allegedly introduced the victim’s family to Radhamohan Mishra, who headed an ashram in Panchkula. Nayan allegedly claimed Mishra was a god and asked the family to “surrender” to him.