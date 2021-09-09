‘Godman’ Manohar Mama dupes family of Rs 2.5 lakh by promising to cure cancer patient, booked

Manohar Bhosale alias Manohar Mama, a self-declared ‘godman’ who claimed to have the power to cure cancer, has been booked by Pune Rural Police. The FIR in this case has been lodged at the Baramati police station by Shashikant Kharat (23) .

Kharat’s father, who was suffering from cancer, had contacted Manohar Mama for help. Police said Manohar Mama assured to cure Kharat’s father by using his ‘powers’. He then took nearly Rs 2.5 lakh in multiple installments from Kharat in the last couple of years. When there was no improvement in Kharat’s father’s condition, he demanded his money back, but Manohar Mama and his aides allegedly threatened to kill him.

Kharat sought help from the activists of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS). A team of MANS then approached Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent of Pune Rural Police, seeking action against Manohar Mama.

Police have booked Manohar Mama and his two aides, Vishal Waghmare alias Nathbaba and Imkar Shinde, under sections of the Indian Penal Code and The Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

Manohar Mama has also been named in a rape case, filed at a police station in Solapur district.